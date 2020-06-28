How Food for Now is helping those experiencing homelessness in Toronto

A new initiative is providing much needed support for those experiencing homelessness in Toronto.

Food for Now is dedicated to helping people who are homeless and providing them with items they need including food, tents, mattresses, clothing and other supplies.

It's supported solely with the help of local businesses and public donations in the form of money, food and supplies.

Kitchen on Sixth, for example, prepares weekly meals, which Food for Now founder Daniel Lauzon picks up and delivers all over downtown Toronto.

Lauzon mainly uses his Facebook page, Food for Now, to source materials and donations and to show the community where the donations are going.

Uncle Ray's, a restaurant near front and Church as well as a separate location in Hamilton, recognized Lauzon through their weekly Community Hero award.

But instead of accepting a gift card, Lauzon instead asked the restaurant to provide him with 30 chicken dinners to give to the homeless.

“I want to put my energy, my love, my experience and my goodwill into something that is concrete, something that's meaningful,” he told blogTO.

“I want to help them in a way to raise them up — whether that be with helping them with materials or being their friend,” he says.

Lauzon recently provided shoes to a homeless man who was wearing a size much too small for him.

With prior consent, Lauzon occasionally posts a video of the supplies he’s donated on social media for the purpose of promoting awareness about where people can donate.

A steady stream of supplies makes Lauzon’s job easier. He enjoys being the frontline worker who builds connections with the people living on the street and becomes their friend.

He asks people what they want. If they're a vegetarian in need of food, he gives it to them unconditionally without restricting how much they get.

Lauzon is working to make Food For Now a fully-registered charity and creating independent community hubs for the homeless in Toronto.

Recently, volunteers have taken on administrative work that otherwise would take him an entire day to complete.

“One outreach worker told me she will be taking over my social media. Another woman in my community is organizing donations. Anytime I need supplies, she knows where to get them or holds onto them for the future too,” he said.

Lauzon also makes sure to take all necessary safetly precautions. He always wears a mask and gloves when handling food, he sanitizes his vehicle and has even had himself tested for COVID-19 three times.