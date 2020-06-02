Fiery wreck blocks off part of Highway 401 after tractor trailers collide

A driver has been taken to the hospital with serious burns after three tractor trailers collided on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon.

Two of those vehicles caught fire after the collision, which occured in the eastbound lane near James Snow Parkway in Milton.

One of the vehicles was hauling gravel, say the Ontario Provincial Police. Another was carrying dangerous goods, but it's not clear what kind.

Tractor trailer fire James snow and 401 pic.twitter.com/7wuOOJHHj5 — CanadianInvestigator (@CDNinvestigator) June 2, 2020

It's also unclear how the tractor trailers ended up colliding.

The fire was put out by firefighters by around 4:30 p.m., and westbound lanes have partially reopened.

However the eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed at James Snow Parkway into the evening while firefighters remain on the scene.