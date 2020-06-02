City
Tanya Mok
Posted 33 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
401 fire today

Fiery wreck blocks off part of Highway 401 after tractor trailers collide

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 33 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A driver has been taken to the hospital with serious burns after three tractor trailers collided on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon.

Two of those vehicles caught fire after the collision, which occured in the eastbound lane near James Snow Parkway in Milton. 

One of the vehicles was hauling gravel, say the Ontario Provincial Police. Another was carrying dangerous goods, but it's not clear what kind. 

It's also unclear how the tractor trailers ended up colliding. 

The fire was put out by firefighters by around 4:30 p.m., and westbound lanes have partially reopened.

However the eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed at James Snow Parkway into the evening while firefighters remain on the scene. 

Lead photo by

@casalut_93

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Chika Oriuwa just gave her valedictorian speech at U of T and this is what she said

Fiery wreck blocks off part of Highway 401 after tractor trailers collide

TTC fare inspectors set to resume issuing fines later this summer

These are the rules for what you can do at beaches in Ontario right now

Environment Canada warns of severe thunderstorms and large hail for Toronto tonight

Here's how Toronto is marking Blackout Tuesday and standing up against racism

Toronto fire crews take down massive blaze at Queen and Sumach

Fundraisers for Toronto family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet top $400,000