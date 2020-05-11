City
what is open in Toronto

This is what's open in Toronto right now

What is open in Toronto right now might seem like it's changing by the day. While the state of emergency looks to be in place until at least June, there's been a flood of recent announcements about reopenings as the province and city start to loosen restrictions from the lockdown.

Currently, the following types of businesses, facilities, and services are open during this time likely with shortened hours.

Food, drink and other vices
Retail stores
Outdoors and recreation
Consumer and business services
  • Banks
  • Car dealerships
  • Funeral services
  • Gas stations
  • Hotels
  • Laundromats and dry cleaners
  • Lawn care services
  • Mail services
  • Veterinary services
Other
  • TTC
  • GO Train and UP Express
  • Toronto Pearson International Airport
  • Sports team training facilities
Some specific retailers that are currently open include
  • Best Buy
  • Canadian Tire
  • Dollarama
  • Home Depot
  • Home Hardware
  • RONA
  • Walmart
The following businesses, facilities, and services still remained closed

There's still no certainty on exactly how long these closures will last but it will still be some time before life gets back to normal in the city.

Lead photo by

Roozbeh Rokni

