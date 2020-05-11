This is what's open in Toronto right now

What is open in Toronto right now might seem like it's changing by the day. While the state of emergency looks to be in place until at least June, there's been a flood of recent announcements about reopenings as the province and city start to loosen restrictions from the lockdown.

Currently, the following types of businesses, facilities, and services are open during this time likely with shortened hours.

Food, drink and other vices

Restaurants offering takeout or delivery

Grocery stores

Bulk food stores

Convenience stores

The LCBO

The Beer Store

Craft beer stores

Craft distilleries

Cannabis stores

Pharmacies

Retail stores

Garden centres and nurseries

Hardware stores

Bike Stores and bike repair

Safety supply stores

Additional retail stores with a street entrance are allowed to offer curbside pickup and delivery

Outdoors and recreation

City parks

Provincial parks

Mount Pleasant Cemetery

Consumer and business services

Banks

Car dealerships

Funeral services

Gas stations

Hotels

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Lawn care services

Mail services

Veterinary services

Other

TTC

GO Train and UP Express

Toronto Pearson International Airport

Sports team training facilities

Some specific retailers that are currently open include

Best Buy

Canadian Tire

Dollarama

Home Depot

Home Hardware

RONA

Walmart

The following businesses, facilities, and services still remained closed

There's still no certainty on exactly how long these closures will last but it will still be some time before life gets back to normal in the city.