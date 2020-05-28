Over 40 guinea pigs thought to be on the loose in an Ontario neighbourhood

If you happen to be going for a stroll near Heasley Park in Waterloo anytime within the next few days, be sure to take extra care to watch where you step — because you just might find a furry little Guinea Pig resting in the grass beneath your feet.

The Kitchener Guinea Pig Sanctuary posted on Facebook Thursday that they've now caught and rescued seven Guinea Pigs from this particular area, and they're asking people in the neighbourhood to be on the lookout for even more.

"Guinea Pigs rescued from Heasley Park in Waterloo. Long nails have been trimmed. At least one will need a tooth trim. More are being dumped every day!" they wrote.

And while just seven of the animals have been found thus far, the sanctuary says there could be as many as 40 or more on the loose.

Catherine Warren, who works with GPS, told CTV News that the Guinea Pigs must have been dumped there by someone since they are not natural to the area, which is totally and completely illegal (not to mention unethical).

She added that the pigs are too domesticated to survive on their own and therefore need to be rescued.

The sanctuary is asking community members to pitch in if they can and to contact them if any more Guinea Pigs are found.

"Contact us if you can help catch, foster, adopt or donate!" they wrote. "If you find any, let us know so we can see to their care."