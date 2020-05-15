Doug Ford says reopening status of Toronto schools to be announced after long weekend

As Ontario begins to reopen more of the economy, news about schools in Toronto and child care services are coming after the long weekend, Premier Doug Ford said today.

Ford was asked during a press conference what parents returning to work could expect in terms of school and child care arrangements.

He said that Minister of Education Stephen Lecce would have more to say on the subject on Tuesday.

"The number one priority I always believe is your family. Family comes first," he said. "We've come so, so far and we're gonna continue moving hopefully in this direction."

Schools in Ontario are set to remain closed until at least May 31. The government has not yet issued a formal cancellation of classes for the rest of the school year.

Measures that allows for physical distancing, and wearing masks in spaces that do not allow for it and handwashing will all need to be part of any plans for in-person lessons, Ford stressed.

In addition to reopening many more businesses and services in the coming days, the province has plans to resume nanny and babysitter services beginning on May 19.