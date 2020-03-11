Watermain break causes flood at downtown Toronto intersection

If you happened to be walking near the downtown intersection of Richmond and Simcoe earlier today, you may find that your shoes are filled with puddles of water.

According to Toronto Police, a watermain break between Adelaide and Richmond Streets was called in at 12:36 p.m. today.

HAZARD:

Adelaide St W + Richmond St W

call in at 12:36 p.m.

- water main break

- s/b University on w/s, water is pooling at n/w corner

- water is causing issues at Simcoe/Adelaide

- pedestrians please use other side of street for travel#GO510993

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 11, 2020

Construction at the intersection has made it an inconvenient spot for pedestrians and drivers for quite some time now, but this afternoon's flood made it a whole new level of messy.

Photos and videos show water overflowing from an opening in the road, which is fenced off by construction structures.

Videos also show water pooling at several nearby intersections, and police asking pedestrians in the area to use the other side of the street.

Richmond and Simcoe is a total mess right now 💦 #Toronto pic.twitter.com/BnJOSQU01g — blogTO (@blogTO) March 11, 2020

Emergency personnel came on the scene fairly quickly and repaired the break, causing the flooding to eventually subside.