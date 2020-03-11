City
flood richmond simcoe

Watermain break causes flood at downtown Toronto intersection

City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
If you happened to be walking near the downtown intersection of Richmond and Simcoe earlier today, you may find that your shoes are filled with puddles of water. 

According to Toronto Police, a watermain break between Adelaide and Richmond Streets was called in at 12:36 p.m. today. 

Construction at the intersection has made it an inconvenient spot for pedestrians and drivers for quite some time now, but this afternoon's flood made it a whole new level of messy. 

Photos and videos show water overflowing from an opening in the road, which is fenced off by construction structures. 

flood richmond simcoeVideos also show water pooling at several nearby intersections, and police asking pedestrians in the area to use the other side of the street. 

Emergency personnel came on the scene fairly quickly and repaired the break, causing the flooding to eventually subside. 

Lead photo by

Jaclyn Skrobacky

