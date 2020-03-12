City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

TTC subway stations are running shuttle buses one day this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. This time around it's only for one day. On March 14 there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations for maintenance work.

TTC Subway Closure

Map of the March 14 TTC subway closure.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt service on on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations on March 21 and 22 to accommodate Automatic Train Control signalling system installation.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Spadina and St. Andrew stations will end at 11 p.m. March 16 to  19 for maintenance. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.

Lead photo by

Bryan Bonncini

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Uber and Lyft are taking new steps to deal with risk of coronavirus

TTC subway stations are running shuttle buses one day this weekend

A major Toronto office building just closed off an entire floor due to coronavirus

Watermain break causes flood at downtown Toronto intersection

Toronto might be getting drive-thru coronavirus testing

More than 450 people are now under investigation for coronavirus in Ontario

10 coworking and shared office space in Toronto with breathtaking interior design

U of T will likely shut down if coronavirus situation in Toronto worsens