TTC subway stations are running shuttle buses one day this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. This time around it's only for one day. On March 14 there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations for maintenance work.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt service on on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations on March 21 and 22 to accommodate Automatic Train Control signalling system installation.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Spadina and St. Andrew stations will end at 11 p.m. March 16 to 19 for maintenance. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.