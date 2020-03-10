City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Some TTC streetcars will be totally free on St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, and that means it's time to break out the Irish whiskey and put the car keys away. 

And thanks to the TTC and Jameson Whiskey, you can do just that next Tuesday. 

The Toronto transit agency has confirmed that on March 17, residents can use the 501 Queen and 504 King streetcars completely free of charge from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Anyone boarding a streetcar on either of these routes during that time can simply get on without tapping a Presto card, and readers on these routes will be covered in case you forget. 

The TTC is also reminding customers that anyone "connecting to the subway or another route from the 501 or 504 must pay their fare when entering or boarding at their transfer point and ensure they take a paper transfer from the Fares and Transfers Machine on the streetcar or from the transfer machine in the subway station."

So get ready to celebrate Irish style, Toronto, and take advantage of this totally free and safe way to get around the city come March 17. 

