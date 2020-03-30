Toronto confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 591

Toronto has now had a total of 591 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city, an increase of 50 from Sunday.

Of the near 600 cases, 67 are currently hospitalized and there are 30 in ICU.

Six people in Toronto have died from the virus so far, while 30 have fully recovered.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa announced the new numbers at the city's daily coronavirus press conference Monday afternoon alongside Mayor John Tory and Fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

Dr. de Villa said approximately 24 per cent of all cases in Toronto are now attritubed to community spread.

"As I've said before, these numbers are constantly changing and we should expect that they will increase in the coming days and weeks," she said.

I commend @ONgov for helping to protect our most vulnerable residents by strongly recommending that people #StayHome except for essential reasons & for those over 70 or w/ compromised immune systems or underlying medical conditions to self-isolate: https://t.co/8VweS4E8c4 — Dr. Eileen de Villa (@epdevilla) March 30, 2020

She specified that two of the six deaths in Toronto took place over the weekend: a man in his 70s who died yesterday and a man in his 80s who passed away last night.

She added that Toronto Public Health has learned that approximately 12 physicians, 13 nurses and six other healthcare staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is important to remember that we find ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic," Dr. de Villa said.

"Looking at other cities, and looking at other countries all around the world, we should expect that unfortunately, more of us will get sick. And for some, very sadly, it will be fatal," she continued.

We all have a responsibility to prevent the spread of #COVID19. #StayHome, maintain #PhysicalDistancing if you need to go out, and wash hands often. #WeAreInThisTogether - it is crucial that everyone cooperates. https://t.co/9Unc5FtjZu pic.twitter.com/PRmJJvTGcQ — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) March 30, 2020

"This is why it is so important to stay at home to reduce virus spread and to protect our front line health workers, our healthcare workers and our essential service workers. We need to protect these people so that they can continue to protect us."

As of Monday morning, Ontario reported 351 more COVID-19 cases than Sunday — bringing the provincial total to 1,709.