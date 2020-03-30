City
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto covid 19

Toronto confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 591

Toronto has now had a total of 591 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city, an increase of 50 from Sunday. 

Of the near 600 cases, 67 are currently hospitalized and there are 30 in ICU.

Six people in Toronto have died from the virus so far, while 30 have fully recovered. 

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa announced the new numbers at the city's daily coronavirus press conference Monday afternoon alongside Mayor John Tory and Fire Chief Matthew Pegg. 

Dr. de Villa said approximately 24 per cent of all cases in Toronto are now attritubed to community spread. 

"As I've said before, these numbers are constantly changing and we should expect that they will increase in the coming days and weeks," she said.

She specified that two of the six deaths in Toronto took place over the weekend: a man in his 70s who died yesterday and a man in his 80s who passed away last night. 

She added that Toronto Public Health has learned that approximately 12 physicians, 13 nurses and six other healthcare staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is important to remember that we find ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic," Dr. de Villa said.

"Looking at other cities, and looking at other countries all around the world, we should expect that unfortunately, more of us will get sick. And for some, very sadly, it will be fatal," she continued.

"This is why it is so important to stay at home to reduce virus spread and to protect our front line health workers, our healthcare workers and our essential service workers. We need to protect these people so that they can continue to protect us."

As of Monday morning, Ontario reported 351 more COVID-19 cases than Sunday — bringing the provincial total to 1,709.

