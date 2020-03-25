City
moving during covid 19

This is what you should do if you're moving in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic

Moving in Toronto soon? With government officials continuing to emphasize the need for social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it's certainly not the most convenient time to pick up and move. 

But those of you who planned to move prior to the coronavirus' arrival in Toronto are probably wondering what to do.

So whether you're a student set to move out of residence or your lease is up at the end of the month, you'll be glad to know that residents of Toronto are still currently permitted to move.

TPH spokesperson Dr. Vinita Dubey said residents should stay home to protect themselves and others if possible. But if you absolutely have to move, there are no current rules against it. 

And while the Ontario government announced several days ago that all non-essential businesses would be ordered to close, moving services did make it onto the list of businesses that are allowed to remain open.

However, Dr. Dubey says TPH recommends that those who have to move "practice physical distancing as much as possible, ensure cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, washing hands, and to not move if sick."

So though you may not be able to gather a group of friends to help carry your furniture, you can still rent a truck and move into your brand new home — where you'll have to stay for the foreseeable future. 

