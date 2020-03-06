City
Another fire under the Gardiner covers downtown Toronto in thick smoke

A homeless camp under the Gardiner Expressway caught on fire earlier today, marking the fourth emcampment fire in the past few weeks. 

Toronto Police received a call of a fire at Lakeshore and Spadina under the Gardiner just before 2 p.m. today, and they said Toronto Fire was on route. 

At the time, police told Toronto residents to expect delays in the area and to find an alternate route of travel if possible. 

Photos and videos of the fire show a thick layer of black smoke filling the air in downtown Toronto. 

The fire was extinguished shortly after emergency crews arrived at the scene, around 2:15 p.m. 

The Lakeshore Boulevard westbound ramp at Spadina is closed due to the fire, as is the intersection.

It's still unclear whether anyone was injured in the fire.

This comes shortly after a homeless camp beneath the highway near Bay Street and Lakeshore Boulevard caught fire Sunday

And on February 23, a raging fire injured four people at a homeless encampment beneath the Gardiner in Corktown while another camp caught fire near the Gardiner and Jameson Avenue the following day. 

Simon Batcup

