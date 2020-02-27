TTC subway stations are running shuttle buses again this weekend

It wouldn't be a weekend in Toronto without a TTC subway closure. This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge stations on February 29 and March 1 for track work.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on March 7 and 8 to accommodate Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Eglinton stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from March 2 to 5 for track work. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.