City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

TTC subway stations are running shuttle buses again this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

It wouldn't be a weekend in Toronto without a TTC subway closure. This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge stations on February 29 and March 1 for track work.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on March 7 and 8 to accommodate Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Eglinton stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from March 2 to 5 for track work. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.

Lead photo by

wyliepoon

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC subway stations are running shuttle buses again this weekend

Toronto rallies to save freezing cat from top of hydro pole

Mysterious green laser fired at air ambulance helicopter in Toronto

New Toronto coronavirus patient's husband tests positive for COVID-19

Hundreds of collisions reported in Toronto during nasty snow dump

The top 25 coworking and shared office space in downtown Toronto

It would cost every Toronto homeowner $1 a day to make the TTC totally free

Toronto just set an all-time record for the most tourists ever