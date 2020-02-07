Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto as bitter temperatures move in

Temperatures are dropping fast in Toronto as the weekend approaches, with a "feels like" temperature of -25 C expected overnight on Friday.

Public health officials are subsequently warning all city residents and visitors to take special precautions in the form of an Extreme Cold Weather Alert.

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, issued the alert early Friday morning in response to Environment Canada's forecast, which calls for a low of -17 C and wind gusts of up to 50 km/h this evening.

An Extreme Cold Weather Alert has been issued for Toronto today in anticipation of colder weather. The cold alert will be in effect until further notice. #CityofTO @TOPublicHealth news release: https://t.co/GQLR5ZKH92 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) February 7, 2020

Such alerts are always issued when temperatures are expected to dip below -15 C, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 C or colder. Friday night's weather is expected to meet both of these criteria, activating local services that "focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside."

The extreme cold weather alert will remain in effect until further notice, though things are expected to warm up slightly by Sunday, which has a forecasted high of -1 C.

"The City asks that residents help vulnerable people by calling 311 if there is a need for street outreach assistance," reads the alert. "Call or visit vulnerable friends, neighbours and family to ensure they are not experiencing any difficulties related to the weather."