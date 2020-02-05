Toronto was just ranked the second-most romantic city in Canada

Love is in the air, Toronto — do you feel it?

You should, according to Amazon Canada, if your purchase habits align at all with the level of romance in your life.

The multinational e-commerce juggernaut just released its annual list of the "top 20 most romantic cities in Canada" and, for the first time in the ranking's 11-year history, Toronto made the cut.

In fact, our humble city (almost) jumped straight to the top of the list, taking the number two spot for romance in Canada between January 1, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

Fort McMurray, Alberta, came in first this year — up from its third place ranking in 2018-2019 — ousting Victoria, B.C., which had held the list's top spot for a whopping seven years before today.

"Love blossomed across the country this year with 14 cities in the rankings that were not included on last year's list," wrote Amazon in a press release issued Wednesday morning, noting that the inclusion of Yellowknife and Whitehorse meant "even in the coldest parts of Canada, things are steaming up."

So how, exactly, did the tech giant determine all of this? Sales data, naturally.

"The eleventh annual ranking was compiled by comparing sales data from January 1, 2019 to January 1, 2020 on a per capita basis in cities with more than 20,000 residents," explains Amazon.

"The data looks at purchases of romance novels (both print and Kindle editions), romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products."

Canadians, on the whole, have been big into buying both romance novels (such as EL James' The Mister and Nora Roberts' The Rise of Magicks: Chronicles of The One, Book ) and relationship self-help books like Gary Chapman's wildly popular The 5 Love Languages.

One interesting finding for the millennial Disney fans among us: 1995's A Goofy Movie just surpassed such romantic classics as Woman, Titanic, Sleepless in Seattle, and Love Actually to become the most-purchased romantic comedy on Amazon over the past year.

The tale of Goofy and his son, Max, embarking on a wild road trip may not widely be labelled as a rom-com, but Amazon's right — it totally is.

Here's the full list of Canada's top 20 romantic cities, according to Amazon: