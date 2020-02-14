City officials say local firefighter calendar is too hot to sell

Steamy firefighter calendars and their associated events have long been a way for fire brigades around the world to raise money for charity.

The calendars are known to feature local firefighters showing off their glistening, muscular goods in various states of undress — because who wouldn't want to have a hot, strapping hero watching over their desk 365 days a year?

Unfortunately for the members of one group of Ontario firefighters, their photos have been a bit too fiery for municipal officials to handle.

Members of the St. Catharines Fire Combat Team are being asked to cool things down a little for their next calendar by covering up and/or not appearing in their official uniforms because it does not set a good example of "respect and dignity in the workplace."

They have even lost the city's backing for the project, meaning city resources can no longer be in the creation or promotion of the calendar.

The brigade's calendars have historically raised tens of thousands of dollars for various charities while also serving as a morale booster for the team, according to CTV News, and have never drawn any criticism or complaint in the past.