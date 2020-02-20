Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto as temperatures plummet

Though we won't be seeing the drastic Arctic temperatures we experienced last week, Toronto's medical officer of health has just issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city.

These notices are issued when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of -15 C or colder, and/or -20 C or colder with wind chill.

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health has issued an Extreme Cold Weather Alert today for Toronto in anticipation of colder weather conditions. @TOPublicHealth #CityofTO news release: https://t.co/EPWtMEb4AI — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) February 20, 2020

Though the daytime high today is around -4 C, it felt more like -18 C this morning, and it will feel like -10 C to -12 C as we move into the afternoon and evening.

As temps continue to drop later on, it will hit - 11 C tonight, feeling like a frigid -19 C with windchill.

A warming centre will be opening at Metro Hall at 7 p.m. tonight for vulnerable populations.

The federal weather department also anticipates wind gusts between 20 and 40 km/h, and had forecasted a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning.

But, the bravest among us may consider hitting the park or patio by this weekend, as things are thankfully going to be heating up on Saturday and Sunday — temperatures will be nearing the double digits, reaching a balmy and sunny 8 degrees.