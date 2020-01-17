It feels like -21 C in Toronto today

The coldest weather of the season has Toronto feeling like a brisk -21 today with the wind chill and gusts of up t0 15 km an hour.

According to the Weather Network, a Colorado low has made it's way to Southern Ontario, bringing the coldest air we've seen so far in 2020.

By Friday, southern Ontario will be home to the coldest air we've seen so far in 2020, before a Colorado Low brings widespread snow to the province this weekend. #ONstorm #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 17, 2020

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, has issued an Extreme Cold Weather Alert that has been in effect since yesterday.

The #ExtremeColdWeatherAlert continues for Toronto today. Dress in layers, cover exposed skin & choose wool or synthetic fabrics instead of cotton. More tips to #StayWarm: https://t.co/HhM4q1ZuSE — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) January 17, 2020

Such alerts are always issued when Environment Canada forecasts temperatures of -15 C or lower, or when the wind chill is expected to make it feel like less than -20 C outdoors.

On the bright side, Toronto will be experiencing some sunshine as the day goes on, which will be a nice break from the bleak winter sky the city is used to at this time of year.

Temperatures will rise throughout the afternoon to -11 C, according to Environment Canada.

By tonight, temperatures will have dropped again, getting down to -2o with the wind chill.

A special weather warning is in effect, but not for the frigid temperatures. Toronto is expecting 10 to 15 cm of snow on Saturday.

Environment Canada says significant snowfall amounts are expected overnight on Friday through to Saturday evening. Some locations may transition over to periods of rain late Saturday.