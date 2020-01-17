City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto weather wind chill

It feels like -21 C in Toronto today

The coldest weather of the season has Toronto feeling like a brisk -21 today with the wind chill and gusts of up t0 15 km an hour. 

According to the Weather Network, a Colorado low has made it's way to Southern Ontario, bringing the coldest air we've seen so far in 2020. 

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, has issued an Extreme Cold Weather Alert that has been in effect since yesterday.

Such alerts are always issued when Environment Canada forecasts temperatures of -15 C or lower, or when the wind chill is expected to make it feel like less than -20 C outdoors.

On the bright side, Toronto will be experiencing some sunshine as the day goes on, which will be a nice break from the bleak winter sky the city is used to at this time of year. 

Temperatures will rise throughout the afternoon to -11 C, according to Environment Canada. 

By tonight, temperatures will have dropped again, getting down to -2o with the wind chill. 

A special weather warning is in effect, but not for the frigid temperatures. Toronto is expecting 10 to 15 cm of snow on Saturday. 

Environment Canada says significant snowfall amounts are expected overnight on Friday through to Saturday evening. Some locations may transition over to periods of rain late Saturday. 

Lead photo by

Empty Quarter

