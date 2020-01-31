TTC conductor publicly shamed passenger for smelling bad and it was caught on video

The TTC has confirmed that they are investigating a situation after a video was shared to Twitter in which a conductor can be heard publicly shaming a passenger for smelling bad.

In the video, originally shared by Twitter user Dylan Ungerman Sears, a TTC conductor can be heard making an announcement over the PA system saying that there is an "extremely foul-smelling person" on one of the cars who is refusing to leave.

He can also be heard urging commuters to call the TTC and complain.

"If you do not like that smell, please call the TTC and complain, because they once again seem to think that they have the right to do this to the train," the unnamed TTC employee says in the video.

"We need the public to get together and help take care of this issue because the TTC keeps allowing them on the system, even though they don’t have the right to be there when they’re doing that to the train and making everybody’s ride very very uncomfortable. It is also a health and safety issue as well."

Sears took to social media to share the video and express her disappointment about the way the situation was handled.

"Tonight on the #TTC a conductor made several announcements publicly shaming a passenger for how he SMELLED," she wrote.

"Where is the humanity, respect, and basic decency that all passengers deserve?? There must be a better way. I’m appalled."

Tonight on the #TTC a conductor made several announcements publicly shaming a passenger for how he SMELLED. Where is the humanity, respect, and basic decency that all passengers deserve?? There must be a better way. I’m appalled. @TTCnotices @TTChelps @kristynwongtam @JohnTory pic.twitter.com/wp0jic0TyQ — Dylan Ungerman Sears (@ungermansears) January 31, 2020

Sears also tagged several TTC Twitter accounts as well as Mayor John Tory and City Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam.

Shortly after the video was posted to Twitter at 9:20 p.m. last night, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green responded that the incident is under investigation.

"The video is concerning. It is being investigated," he wrote on Twitter.

"As a rule, we cannot and would not remove a customer from a train because of how they smell. If operators suspect a person is in distress or if there is a risk to the public, they are directed to contact transit control for instruction."

The TTC's customer service account also tweeted that they are aware of the situation and it is being investigated.