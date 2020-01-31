City
Mira Miller
Posted 41 minutes ago
ttc streetcar

People in Toronto say they prefer streetcars over buses

The 505 Dundas streetcar has been replaced with buses since the end of September while Pantograph upgrades are made between Parliament and McCaul, and it's making TTC riders realize how much they prefer streetcars to buses. 

One Toronto resident tweeted this sentiment yesterday evening, and it's led to a whole lot of online discussion comparing the two forms of public transit. 

"Anybody who advocates for buses over streetcars should be damned to ride the Dundas bus replacement for a week," Twitter user Shawn Micallef wrote online. "Or eternity, for such bad opinion."

The tweet has garnered 41 retweets and 464 likes in the past 24 hours, and many Toronto transit users say they wholeheartedly agree with Micallef. 

"The lurching, in and out of traffic. The dizzying pull into a stop. The sudden gasp that comes with quick brakes," one user wrote. "Aw gawd, my blood pressure rises just thinking about it."

Toronto resident Asif Hossain quote tweeted the original post and added his own take, stating that the replacement buses on Queen a few years back taught everyone involved to appreciate streetcars. 

And one Twitter user even responded that anyone who prefers buses probably isn't actually a frequent transit user. 

For those who are specifically frustrated with the Dundas replacement buses, you'll be glad to know that streetcar service will resume on the route come March 29

Lead photo by

CJ Burnell

