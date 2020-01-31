People in Toronto say they prefer streetcars over buses

The 505 Dundas streetcar has been replaced with buses since the end of September while Pantograph upgrades are made between Parliament and McCaul, and it's making TTC riders realize how much they prefer streetcars to buses.

One Toronto resident tweeted this sentiment yesterday evening, and it's led to a whole lot of online discussion comparing the two forms of public transit.

"Anybody who advocates for buses over streetcars should be damned to ride the Dundas bus replacement for a week," Twitter user Shawn Micallef wrote online. "Or eternity, for such bad opinion."

Anybody who advocates for buses over streetcars should be damned to ride the Dundas bus replacement for a week. Or eternity, for such bad opinion. pic.twitter.com/V3xNZVIxU4 — Shawn Micallef (@shawnmicallef) January 30, 2020

The tweet has garnered 41 retweets and 464 likes in the past 24 hours, and many Toronto transit users say they wholeheartedly agree with Micallef.

"The lurching, in and out of traffic. The dizzying pull into a stop. The sudden gasp that comes with quick brakes," one user wrote. "Aw gawd, my blood pressure rises just thinking about it."

Buses along Dundas are pure hell. Will streetcars ever come back ? — Les Williams (@leswilliams2) January 31, 2020

Toronto resident Asif Hossain quote tweeted the original post and added his own take, stating that the replacement buses on Queen a few years back taught everyone involved to appreciate streetcars.

Those who thought buses would be better on Queen learned their lesson a couple of summers ago during several months of construction. #TTC buses are brutal, from the designed bottleneck at the front to its narrowness throughout, just the worst in high density areas.#topoli https://t.co/uE4Uf8tK4F — Asif Hossain (@asifintoronto) January 30, 2020

And one Twitter user even responded that anyone who prefers buses probably isn't actually a frequent transit user.

That sounds about right. — Asif Hossain (@asifintoronto) January 31, 2020

For those who are specifically frustrated with the Dundas replacement buses, you'll be glad to know that streetcar service will resume on the route come March 29.