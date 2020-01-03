Toronto law firm is reimbursing people for their New Year's Eve taxi rides

New Year's Eve may be in the rear view mirror by now, but you can still get your Uber or cab fare reimbursed by a Toronto law firm.

Schiffmann Personal Injury Lawyers is running a campaign offering a total of $5,000 in free, sober rides home to deter residents from driving drunk and raise awareness about the issue.

Although the night has come and gone, they're still accepting reimbursement requests for another three days.

"In my line of work, I have seen the unbelievable tragedies that can befall the victims of drunk and impaired driving," said Chris Schiffmann, the firm's principal lawyer, in a statement.

"With this program I hope to encourage people not to get behind the

wheel after they have been drinking on New Year's Eve and hopefully

prevent fatalities and injuries resulting from drunk and impaired driving collisions."

The firm is offering to retroactively reimburse sober rides home via Lyft, Uber, and taxis to a maximum of $35 per ride from the night of December 31 and January 1.

The program is capped at $5,000 in total reimbursements and is only available to people in the GTA.

In order to have a ride reimbursed, residents must submit a proof of ride, such as a screenshot of a receipt, on the firm's website.

According to Schiffmann Injury Lawyers Marketing Director Dan Steiner, about 600 people have taken advantage of the campaign so far.

"We'd like to come back even stronger next year with sponsors, and a much larger budget to help prevent accidents on NYE," he said.

"We also plan to run this during several other holidays."