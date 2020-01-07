Teen caught driving almost as fast as a plane on Highway 400

City
A Boeing 737 plane takes off at approximately 250 km/h, according to OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt — just 32 km faster than an Oakville teen was going when he was caught speeding on Highway 400.

Schmidt tweeted that the 19 year-old was going 218 km/h in a 100 km/h zone around 1:40 a.m. last night. 

"A Boeing 737 takes off at approx. 250 km/h," he wrote. "This driver's flight plan was interrupted by #OPP."

Schmidt also tweeted an image of the photo radar machine showing exactly how fast the driver was going, and he said the motorist was charged with stunt driving and careless driving.

This level of speeding results in a seven-day license suspension as well as a seven-day vehicle impoundment. 

According to 680 News, this driver was only one of six "extreme speeders" pulled over Tuesday night on the 400. All six vehicles were going between 160 km/h and 218 km/h.

Each of those drivers had their licence suspended and their vehicles impounded.

If the Oakville teen or any of the other speeding drivers are convicted, they could also face a fine up to $10,000, possible jail time and a two-year driving ban.

Lead photo by

Sgt Kerry Schmidt

