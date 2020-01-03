City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto snow

Snow expected for first weekend of the year in Toronto

Though we now know that the rest of the winter in Toronto is expected to be milder than usual, those of you who think that also means no more snow should think again. 

The first weekend of 2020 is likely to bring slightly colder temperatures and snowfall to the 6ix, proving that it still is in fact winter out there. 

"The snow creeps in through the southwest by predawn Saturday, spreading to cover most of the southwest and GTA, but with generally light amounts," according to a blog post from the Weather Network.

"It should all be done by the end of day Saturday, but the cooler temperatures linger into Sunday, and we are watching a fast-moving clipper unrelated to the system that brought Saturday's snow."

In other words, Sunday is also expected to see snow. 

"That system looks to bring more widespread snow across southern Ontario, beginning Sunday afternoon, and ending through the evening and overnight, west to east."

snow toronto

Environment Canada forecast

Toronto could see up to 5 cm of snow hit the ground by the end of this weekend, and flurries are also predicted for the early part of next week. 

Luckily, it seems temperatures will hover just below or above 0 C for the foreseeable future, making for a fairly mild, yet snowy start to 2020. 

Lead photo by

jaid.e

