City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
presto card ttc

Ontario is getting rid of the transfer discount between GO and TTC vehicles

City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Discounted Double Fare Program that allowed commuters to save $1.50 on their TTC fare each time they transferred from the Metrolinx Transit network will end in March, according to Metrolinx.

The Wynne Liberals had previously enacted a measure to allow PRESTO card users to automatically save $1.50 each time they transferred onto the TTC from a GO bus, train or the UP Express in their last budget. 

The program was funded by the province up to $18.4 million annually and exceeded the budget every year in it's three year run, according to Metrolinx.

Metrolinx said in a statement that the program is expected to exceed the province's budget by 6.2 million in 2019-2020 as well. The regional transit agency has covered the shortfall since the launch of the program three years ago.

Commuters and transit users are upset by the change, as it adds an extra $15.00 to transit costs a week for those who use GO Services and transfer to the TTC Monday to Friday. 

"Metrolinx will be bringing forward solutions in the near future to help our customers travel through the region using different methods of transit," said the agency in statement on Tuesday night.

The Discounted Double Fare program is scheduled to end on March 31, 2020. 

Lead photo by

Presto Card

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto reporter harassed on camera while talking about sexual assault

Massive TTC subway shutdown after train derailment sparks commuter chaos

Ontario is getting rid of the transfer discount between GO and TTC vehicles

Someone just drove into the TTC streetcar tunnel on Queens Quay

Toronto spent more than $350K putting concrete blocks in front of illegal weed stores

Police remind drivers to clear off vehicles after ice smashes into GO bus

Toronto has already crushed its average snowfall total for the season

Toronto is expected to be hit with its third weekend storm in a row