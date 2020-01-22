Ontario is getting rid of the transfer discount between GO and TTC vehicles

The Discounted Double Fare Program that allowed commuters to save $1.50 on their TTC fare each time they transferred from the Metrolinx Transit network will end in March, according to Metrolinx.

The Wynne Liberals had previously enacted a measure to allow PRESTO card users to automatically save $1.50 each time they transferred onto the TTC from a GO bus, train or the UP Express in their last budget.

The program was funded by the province up to $18.4 million annually and exceeded the budget every year in it's three year run, according to Metrolinx.

Metrolinx said in a statement that the program is expected to exceed the province's budget by 6.2 million in 2019-2020 as well. The regional transit agency has covered the shortfall since the launch of the program three years ago.

Commuters and transit users are upset by the change, as it adds an extra $15.00 to transit costs a week for those who use GO Services and transfer to the TTC Monday to Friday.

ahhh...the old...this program is working really well, more people are using it that we expected, it's getting tonnes of people to use transit and save the environment...and makes fares fair for everyone in Southern ontario, instead of screwing torontonians...we should cancel it.. — George Bell (@georgebell) January 22, 2020

"Metrolinx will be bringing forward solutions in the near future to help our customers travel through the region using different methods of transit," said the agency in statement on Tuesday night.

Yup; prohibitively & punishingly expensive; some of us got pushed in2 the GTA & suburbs due to the high cost of housing in downtown TO; we continue 2B chased down, high costs of living as per transit; & don’t talk 2me abt toll plans for driving downtown on wknds; #affordability — Wendy Vincent (@thornhillyardie) January 22, 2020

The Discounted Double Fare program is scheduled to end on March 31, 2020.