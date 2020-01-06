City
Toronto has divided responses to Iranian general Qassim Soleimani's death

While some in Toronto rallied in support of the death of Iranian commander Qassim Soleimani on Friday, a much larger group gathered on Saturday to protest what many believe was the first move in a war between the U.S. and Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump now-famously sanctioned the attack on the notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guard and Quds Force commander on January 2 without approval from Congress, sparking heated and divisive reactions across the globe.

A mass of No War With Iran Action protesters gathered in front of Toronto's U.S. Consolate on January 4 to "let the Trump Administration know that we do not support another war," while also hoping to show Canadian politicians"that Canada needs to stand up against any acts of war and be a voice of peace."

Things got heated when demonstrators were met with counter-protesters, who called for a and end to the regime in Iran and reminded those present that Soleimani was behind the deaths of thousands of people, Iranians among them.

Soleimani has been called both a "terrorist mastermind" and a war hero posthumously, while Trump's actions have been deemed a "dangerous and foolish" act of international terrorism by Iran's foreign minister and unconstitutional by the U.N.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs has called for restraint and de-escalation on all sides.

The rallies in Toronto on Saturday preceded an unrelated vigil held by the Mahdi Youth Society to mourn "hero of Islam" Soleimani's death — an event that became heated and hostile when it was also met counter-protests.

