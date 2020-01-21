Markham man spotted melting snow in driveway with a blow torch

On the quest for fast and adequate snow removal, people sometimes get creative while dealing with copious amounts of the winter weather we get.

A great example of this is a person in Markham who was caught using a blow torch, or flame thrower device, to get rid of snow at the end of their driveway this weekend.

The video was captured by a neighbour, and shows a person attempting to melt a pile of snow with the torch. The man appears to have a small propane tank connected to the device.

When they sell out of snow shovels... — Steve Bowley (@SMBowley) January 21, 2020

Another neighbour across the street can be seen dealing with snow the old fashioned way — with a regular shovel.

Most of Southern Ontario was hit with a big winter storm this weekend, which appears to have left some people trying to figure out how to get rid of all the snow.

I saw a construction worker doing the same thing on st Patrick’s/Dundas. I thought this torch thing is for roofing. — Ma (@mutzga) January 21, 2020

This unique way of handling snow could also be a sign that people are officially sick of winter, even though the GTA really hasn't been hit with much severe weather this season yet.