City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 8 hours ago
markham flame thrower snow

Markham man spotted melting snow in driveway with a blow torch

On the quest for fast and adequate snow removal, people sometimes get creative while dealing with copious amounts of the winter weather we get.

A great example of this is a person in Markham who was caught using a blow torch, or flame thrower device, to get rid of snow at the end of their driveway this weekend.

The video was captured by a neighbour, and shows a person attempting to melt a pile of snow with the torch. The man appears to have a small propane tank connected to the device.

Another neighbour across the street can be seen dealing with snow the old fashioned way — with a regular shovel.

Most of Southern Ontario was hit with a big winter storm this weekend, which appears to have left some people trying to figure out how to get rid of all the snow. 

This unique way of handling snow could also be a sign that people are officially sick of winter, even though the GTA really hasn't been hit with much severe weather this season yet.

ali_moh7

