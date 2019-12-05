The TTC is shutting down 6 subway stations this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure to watch out for.

This time, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on December 7 and 8 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations on December 15 for maintenance.