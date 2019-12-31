You can park for free in some parts of Toronto on New Year's Day

If you're heading out on the town tonight and planning to stay out late, as people often do on New Year's Eve, you're totally free to ditch your car and leave it parked on the city's streets overnight.

That's right, the Toronto Police Service Parking Enforcement Unit just announced they won't be enforcing several on-street parking bylaws on January 1.

Those bylaws include pay-and-display/metered areas, rush-hour routes and posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations.

That means you can drive your car to wherever you're going, have some champagne and get home safely while your car sits ticket-free after the clock strikes midnight.

I don't know for certain, but do suspect, that this is tied to reducing the chance of people drinking and driving on New Year's Eve. If so, good. Get smashed? Just ditch your car, please. https://t.co/Gg9zBMzyZ5 — Lauren Pelley (@LaurenPelley) December 31, 2019

Unfortunately, all other areas and parking offences will continue to be enforced.

But as long as you park in one of the above-mentioned areas, you're in the clear to have a fun-filled, safe New Year's Eve in Toronto.