Someone is giving out fake parking tickets in Toronto

There's nothing like a harmless prank to brighten someone's day, especially when the subject of said prank is happy too.

Hundreds of people all over the City of Toronto woke up on Wednesday morning to find parking tickets on their cars — which itself all that unusual — but these tickets were unique in that they didn't have payable fines.

While identical in format to the yellow parking tickets doled out by Toronto Police Parking Enforcement officers, these slips contained compliments such as "Doing a fantastic parking job. Probably the best I've seen on this entire street. Damn."

While enraged at first to spot tickets on their vehicles, people who received them were surely relieved to find out that, instead of having to dish out cash for another parking infraction, they'd simply been given a cute little gift.

They have 33-year-old Erica Bota and 34-year-old Zohar Berlyand to thank for that.

The Toronto couple told CBC Toronto this week that they organized what became #yourefineTO in an attempt to make people smile.

To carry out their mission, Bota and Berlyand recruited the help of 30 people to put 500 tickets in total on windshields all over the city Tuesday night.

Some prank "victims" were inspired to share photos of their tickets on Instagram, writing things in their captions like "Yo WTF, I have a permit! Wait, what!? Ahaha" and "Finally, the parking acclaim I deserve."

"I've never wanted a parking ticket, until today," wrote one driver. "Great job @yourefineto."

Not everyone who took note of the campaign was thrilled, however.

"Enjoy littering these all over the city until you get arrested for impersonating an officer," wrote one person in the comments of an Instagram post by @yourefineto.

"Because when you put slips of paper on cars that look identical to official fines, that's exactly what you're doing. This is such a terrible idea. You're not making anyone's day by making them think they got a ticket and then telling them they didn't."

Uh... okay.