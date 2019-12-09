City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
highway 400 shooting

Shooting caused total chaos on Toronto highway this weekend

City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A triple shooting caused total chaos on highway 400 Saturday night and left two people injured and one dead. 

All southbound lanes between Steeles and Finch Aves. were shut down following the shooting to allow police to investigate. 

According to the Canadian Press, police were notified of the shooting around 7 p.m. after the three victims left the highway and drove to a nearby gas station. 

The victims were reportedly driving south on the highway, between Steeles Ave. West and Finch Ave., West when the gunshots began. 

All three people in the car were shot, though the driver was still capable of getting to the gas station. 

Det. Sgt. Brandon Price of ⁦TPSO Operations Homicide said one person was shot in the back and another was shot in the calf, but both were released from hospital later that evening. 

The third victim, 28 year-old Terrence Agtual, was shot in the head and was reported dead as of Sunday morning. 

Police are still searching for the shooter and they're asking anyone with information to come forward. 

Lead photo by

OPP GTA Traffic

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Shooting caused total chaos on Toronto highway this weekend

Toronto subway busker gets hundreds of dollars in donations in just a few minutes

People in Toronto think this park needs a new name

Toronto is loving how its dog fountain is decked out for the holidays

These are the most epic light tunnels to visit this holiday season in Toronto

A Toronto charity was just highlighted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Shocking video surfaces of ice smashing car windshield on Highway 403

This is what the TTC subway map could have looked like by now