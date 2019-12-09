Shooting caused total chaos on Toronto highway this weekend

A triple shooting caused total chaos on highway 400 Saturday night and left two people injured and one dead.

All southbound lanes between Steeles and Finch Aves. were shut down following the shooting to allow police to investigate.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy400 SB lanes remain CLOSED approaching #Hwy7 #Vaughan to Finch Ave - MTO in the process of setting up pylons to allow vehicles to exit at #Hwy7 ^ ag pic.twitter.com/Ka0xZA4SIm — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) December 8, 2019

According to the Canadian Press, police were notified of the shooting around 7 p.m. after the three victims left the highway and drove to a nearby gas station.

The victims were reportedly driving south on the highway, between Steeles Ave. West and Finch Ave., West when the gunshots began.

The uptick of shootings on 400-series highways should urge @fordnation’s government to take @patrickbrownont’s calls for the installation of CCTV cameras seriously. Important for solving these types of crimes but also for investigating accidents and other highway problems. — શૈલેંદ્ર (@aylenshay) December 9, 2019

All three people in the car were shot, though the driver was still capable of getting to the gas station.

Det. Sgt. Brandon Price of ⁦TPSO Operations Homicide said one person was shot in the back and another was shot in the calf, but both were released from hospital later that evening.

Det. Sgt. Brandon Price of ⁦@TPSOperations⁩ Homicide tells reporters Toronto’s 66th Homicide victim is Terrence Agtual, 28. Police are appealing for dash cam footage. pic.twitter.com/PpKMYPjW5e — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) December 8, 2019

The third victim, 28 year-old Terrence Agtual, was shot in the head and was reported dead as of Sunday morning.

Police are still searching for the shooter and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.