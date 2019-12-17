It looks like it's going to be a white Christmas in Toronto this year

While Christmas is still a little over a week away, there's no question that the holiday spirit is already flowing in the city.

Decorations, lights and trees can be seen throughout Toronto and everyone is getting ready for the most wonderful time of the year.

Still, the one question that arises every year has yet to be answered: Will this year be a white Christmas?

It's still too early to tell for sure, but as of now all signs point to yes.

According to The Weather Network's 14-day weather trend, December 25 is likely to see scattered flurries throughout the day.

Though, if that does happen, it won't be enough to truly blanket the 6ix with snow as only about 1 cm is expected to fall next Wednesday.

The days after Christmas are looking more promising in terms of the fluffy white stuff. Every day from the 27 until the 31 is currently expected to see snow.

Despite the fact that most define a white Christmas as seeing any snow at all on December 25, the official definition is actually two centimetres of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day, according to CityNews.

By this definition, Toronto unfortunately won't see a white Christmas.

But while the weather for Christmas Day is still fairly uncertain, we can all take comfort in the fact that at least some snow is expected to fall on one of the most magical days of the year.