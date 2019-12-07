These are the most epic light tunnels to visit this holiday season in Toronto

Nothing says holiday spirit quite like a tunnel so sparkly it transports you to another world. Thankfully, a handful of light tunnels are popping up around the city this Christmas season to do just that.

Here are some amazing light tunnels to visit in Toronto this holiday season.

The sparkly, sequin-filled tunnel near Yonge and St. Clair is back again this year. This 80 ft. pedestrian tunnel lined with 14 million reversible sequins provides an immersive, colourful, sensory holiday experience.

This winter festival at Ontario Place has everything you need to get into the holiday spirit, including a beautiful illuminated walkway. After strolling through this glowing tunnel, you can also visit some of their other stunning light installations, food experiences, marketplaces, amusement rides and more.

Christmas at the castle is always a can't-miss event, and the decorated holiday tunnel that leads you to Old Saint Nick is one for the books. Be sure to also check out the dazzling lighting display in the gardens.

While there's always plenty to see, do and eat at the Christmas Market, you definitely can't forget to check out the 100-foot light tunnel outside of Cluny. The dazzling tunnel is filled with one trillion lights and makes for the perfect Christmas Insta.

Glow is one of the largest indoor Christmas festivals in the world, and it's having its inaugural year in the city of Toronto. The festival is home to multiple light displays and tunnels, but the most exciting of them all features 50,000 lights.

Yorkville is one of the nicest places to visit at anytime of year, but particularly during the holiday season. The entire area is decorated in festive lights and colours, and a glowing tunnel sits in the Village of Yorkville Park just waiting to be explored.

While this light exhibit might be slightly outside the city — and not quite a tunnel — it's definitely worth the trek. Candy Cane Lane at Wonderland's WinterFest is a path filled with giant candy canes and lights of all kinds to provide you with a festive stroll and the perfect holiday photo.