City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
suoerfan nav bhatia

Brampton teen dying of cancer got to meet Lebron James thanks to Raptors superfan

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Raptors superfan and resident Toronto sweetheart Nav Bhatia has helped a local teenager get his dying wish to meet one of the most famous players the NBA has ever seen.

Bramptonite Corey Groves, who is suffering from a rare and aggressive form of cancer at the age of only 17, was granted a wish from the Children's Wish Foundation this year. His ultimate dream was to meet his basketball hero Lebron James, who plays for Groves's favourite team, the L.A. Lakers.

Unfortunately, the Canadian charity was unable to fulfil the teen's wish despite numerous attempts to reach the player.

That's when Bhatia, a star around these parts in his own right, stepped in.

Bhatia visited Groves at the hospital to bear the good news that he'd personally arranged for the teen to meet James in L.A. The visit was slated to take place before the Lakers played the L.A. Clippers at the Staples Center on Christmas Day, which Children's Wish had managed to get Groves an all-expenses-paid trip to see.

It was a picture-perfect moment that Groves shared on social media, saying that he was "so thankful to everyone that helped make this happen."

Though he's been given less than a year to live, Groves has stayed positive, hoping to inspire others and "explore what our world has to offer." The story of his mission to meet James, as well as its heartwarming outcome, have gone absolutely viral online.

Lead photo by

Corey Groves

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Brampton teen dying of cancer got to meet Lebron James thanks to Raptors superfan

Toronto rapper Bvlly gunned down on Christmas Eve and people are heartbroken

Someone in Toronto placed free blankets around the city for the homeless

10 times Toronto made international headlines over the last decade

Vote for the best of 2019

What stores and places are open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto for 2019

The 10 most memorable Toronto raccoon moments from the last decade

What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2019