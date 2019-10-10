12 TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

Thanksgiving is coming up this weekend, and it's bringing some subway closures with it.

This weekend, there will be no service between St. George and Woodbine stations on October 12 and 13 for track work.

Hi, there will be no subway service on Line 2 between St George and Woodbine stations Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13, 2019 for track work. ^KG🦋 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) October 9, 2019

Shuttle buses will operate and service will resume Monday morning.

Parking will also be restricted on portions of the Danforth to avoid congestion with buses and foot traffic as a result of the closure.

Next week will also see early nightly closures in these same stations. All stations between St. George and Woodbine will end at 11 p.m. nightly from Tuesday, October 15 to Thursday, October 17.