City
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

12 TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

City
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Thanksgiving is coming up this weekend, and it's bringing some subway closures with it. 

This weekend, there will be no service between St. George and Woodbine stations on October 12 and 13 for track work.  

Shuttle buses will operate and service will resume Monday morning. 

Parking will also be restricted on portions of the Danforth to avoid congestion with buses and foot traffic as a result of the closure. 

Next week will also see early nightly closures in these same stations. All stations between St. George and Woodbine will end at 11 p.m. nightly from Tuesday, October 15 to Thursday, October 17. 

Lead photo by

Edward Brain

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is sick of construction companies blocking off traffic whenever they want

Toronto is putting more floating garbage cans in Lake Ontario

12 TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

Man forced to remove Halloween decorations from Toronto condo

Toronto politician apologizes for saying black people loved Trudeau's blackface pics

Toronto is getting a museum of oddities and horrors just in time for Halloween

Squirrel caught in six-pack ring perfectly illustrates Toronto's trash problem

Here's how climate change is already affecting Toronto