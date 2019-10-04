City
Toronto temperatures are going to plummet to 2 C tonight

Winter is coming, Toronto. It's no secret that temperatures have dropped dramatically over the past week, but it's time to pull out the wool socks because it's about to get a whole lot colder. 

Though Toronto is currently sitting at a chilly-yet-pleasant temperature of 10 C, tonight is expected to reach a brutal low of 2 C, according to Environment Canada

Environment Canada forecast

Luckily, it won't stay that way. 

The weekend is expected to be much more comfortable with a high of 15 C and sunny on Saturday (perfect for Nuit Blanche), and Sunday may even reach a high of 20 C, though there's a 60 per cent chance of showers. 

Although tonight's low of 2 C sounds awfully frigid, those of us in Toronto should consider ourselves lucky we weren't included in the frost advisory issued for parts of Ontario earlier today. 

