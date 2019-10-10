Man forced to remove Halloween decorations from Toronto condo

Someone in Toronto was recently sent a letter by their condo company management company ordering them to take down their enthusiastic Halloween decorations, or else they'd be removed.

A woman posted a letter sent by Cape Property Management Ltd., to a local Facebook neighbourhood group on behalf of her ex-husband, who lives in the decorated home.

The letter reads: "While I am certainly a fan of Halloween, these decorations are excessive and were installed well over a month in advance of Halloween. Also, we have received complaints from some of the neighbours about these decorations.

"Further, it is against the condominium's Rules and Regulations to erect any items, decorations, etc. on the exterior of units."

"He still lives there, has always decorated," says the woman about her ex-husband. "He's put them up for five years, this is the first time something has been said."

In her Facebook post, she states "The house faces no one but an alley."

The Property Manager who sent the letter, Michael Kudrac admits, "They were certainly impressive and the resident must have spent a lot of money. The entire outside of the townhouse unit looked like a haunted house. There were scary Halloween figures installed on the roof hanging down the building, attached to the windows...."

"As an aside, I have a 6 year old and she would have been terrified of them. Unfortunately, this is a condo corp and the exterior of the units do not belong to the residents. Plus, the decorations were put up in mid September."

"I've never been informed of any breach of bylaw prior to this year," says the resident who put up the decorations."

Meanwhile the response from the neighborhood has never been anything but positive, so much so that I've been asked as early as August when I would be putting up the display.

"The display has historically gone up in early September. This year my work schedule was such that it was up the first week of September, much to the delight of the people who saw and commented."