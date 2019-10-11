City
There are major road closures this Thanksgiving weekend in Toronto

Thanksgiving weekend is a much-needed holiday for many in the hustle and bustle of the city.

Unfortunately, the city will be plagued with some high profile road closures. While no significant events will be causing any road closures, there are still a couple big closures to watch for.

The Gardiner Expressway, from the DVP to Highway 427, will be closed for fall construction and maintenance work from Friday, October 11 at midnight until Monday, October 14 at 5 a.m. People aren't happy about this one.

Until October 18, SB Sherbourne St. will be closed between Carlton & Bloor St. for road resurfacing & concrete repairs. Crews will reopen sections of the road where possible. Howard St. will be local access only.

There are, of course, ongoing road closures and other things to watch for that extend beyond this weekend. You can see the full list on the city's website. 

