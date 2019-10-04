Memorials and runs to close down Toronto roads this weekend

Major road closures in Toronto this weekend go beyond closures for Nuit Blanche. Sunday will see a memorial and a run close down Toronto roads. Luckily, there's no TTC subway closures so it's best to take public transit if you plan to make your way downtown.



However, if you do plan on driving around Toronto this weekend, here's what you need to know.

All northbound lanes on Queens Park between College St. and Grosvenor St. will be fully closed on October 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the memorial.

There will also be curblane closures in effect from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m.:

Queens Park/Queens Park Cres. East between College St. and Grosvenor St.

College St. between Queen’s Park and 112 College St.

A number of full and rolling closures starting as early as 7 a.m., until 1 p.m., will be in effect on October 6 to accommodate this running event.

Significant roads that will be impacted include: Queen’s Park Cres. West and East, Hoskin Ave., Wellesley St. West, University Ave., Armoury St., Bloor St. West, St. George St. and College St.