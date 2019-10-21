City
Becky Robertson
Posted 59 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
People are voting in the dark in Toronto

What would a democratic election be without a few frustrating inconveniences for voters?

If you were trying to vote in some parts of Toronto this morning, you may have been doing so in complete darkness.

Toronto Hydro cited that approximately 1,000 people were without power in the Leslieville neighbourhood (part of the Toronto-Danforth riding), though the company managed to restore power quickly by 11:23am.

Thankfully, the voting process managed to continue at affected venues — which included at least Bruce Junior Public School — with polling station staff allegedly distributing flashlights to help people cast their ballots.

Voting in other parts of the country today, like Winnipeg and Sudbury, was also affected by unrelated power incidents.

With only a few more hours left to vote, let's hope for all of our sakes that there are no more snags in the process — especially with the running being so close.

