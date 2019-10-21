People are voting in the dark in Toronto

What would a democratic election be without a few frustrating inconveniences for voters?

If you were trying to vote in some parts of Toronto this morning, you may have been doing so in complete darkness.

We're aware of an outage affecting approx. 1,000 customers in the following boundaries: Queen St. East south to Lakeshore Blvd. and Broadview Ave. east to Victoria Park. Crews are on site investigating and we'll provide more information once it's available. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) October 21, 2019

Toronto Hydro cited that approximately 1,000 people were without power in the Leslieville neighbourhood (part of the Toronto-Danforth riding), though the company managed to restore power quickly by 11:23am.

Power is out at my polling station and it isn’t stopping ANYONE from lining up in the dark and voting! #VOTE #Toronto — Dani Kind (@DaniKind) October 21, 2019

Thankfully, the voting process managed to continue at affected venues — which included at least Bruce Junior Public School — with polling station staff allegedly distributing flashlights to help people cast their ballots.

A power outage in Toronto-Danforth means voters at a polling station near Queen/Jones are casting ballots in the dark. Elections Canada staff are using flashlights to check names on the voters list. Process still moving smoothly. #CanadaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/9VWmodcvkU — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) October 21, 2019

Voting in other parts of the country today, like Winnipeg and Sudbury, was also affected by unrelated power incidents.

With only a few more hours left to vote, let's hope for all of our sakes that there are no more snags in the process — especially with the running being so close.