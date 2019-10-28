A miniature horse went for a ride on the GO train in Toronto

Following in the hoof-steps of his predecessors — namely, Turbo the goat — a miniature horse named Lil Ben took to public transit in Toronto this morning to publicize the upcoming Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

Lil Ben has arrived @cityoftoronto! His #RoadToTheRoyal began on @GOtransit! Help us welcome the biggest little #RAWF19 Ambassador to the city! pic.twitter.com/ahLi4RtypP — The Royal (@THERAWF) October 28, 2019

The adorable commuter got a few pets and photo ops in during his ride on the GO train from Port Credit to Union Station.

He then made his way to the Exhibition grounds to settle in for the next few weeks.

.@GOtransit - Moving people and apparently, mini-horses! It was fun having Lil Ben on the train, he arrives @unionstationTO to help promote @THERAWF. Don’t worry, we cleaned up after him. Special discounted rates are available if you take the GO: https://t.co/ptjYcSZ2Zy #RAWF19 pic.twitter.com/VB2iD7XbTL — Nitish Bissonauth (@NBissonauth) October 28, 2019

Ben is the official ambassador for the fair, and apparently weighs 400 lbs, loves to eat bananas and carrots, and is a good-natured pal.

His trip also signified the seventh year of Metrolinx's partnership with the RAWF, which is itself now in its 97th year.

The GO train has a whole miniature horse on the train to promote the Royal Winter Fair and to say the least I’m not the slightest bit surprised 💀 his name’s little Ben btw pic.twitter.com/5yKSYlYubG — Natasha Daley (@Daley_Natasha5) October 28, 2019

You can visit Ben and the rest of his furry friends at the RAWF at the Coca-Cola Coliseum November 1-10.