City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
miniature horse

A miniature horse went for a ride on the GO train in Toronto

Following in the hoof-steps of his predecessors — namely, Turbo the goat — a miniature horse named Lil Ben took to public transit in Toronto this morning to publicize the upcoming Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

The adorable commuter got a few pets and photo ops in during his ride on the GO train from Port Credit to Union Station. 

He then made his way to the Exhibition grounds to settle in for the next few weeks.

Ben is the official ambassador for the fair, and apparently weighs 400 lbs, loves to eat bananas and carrots, and is a good-natured pal.

His trip also signified the seventh year of Metrolinx's partnership with the RAWF, which is itself now in its 97th year.

You can visit Ben and the rest of his furry friends at the RAWF at the Coca-Cola Coliseum November 1-10.

Lead photo by

Anne Marie Aikins of Metrolinx

