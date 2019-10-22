City
mississauga election

Liberals totally dominated Mississauga and Brampton in the federal election

Though a chunk of GTA ridings were projected to be a toss-up between the NDP and Liberals in yesterday's federal election, the region is looking thoroughly red this morning (though orange in other ways).

There were a number of pivotal ridings expected to have extremely close runnings in and around the city, according to electoral forecast website 338Canada, including Davenport, Parkdale-High Park, Toronto-Danforth, Mississauga-Lakeshore, and all of Brampton.

All of Toronto's 25 seats were secured easily by Liberals — notably Julie Dzerowicz in Davenport (who beat NDP candidate Andrew Cash by a narrow 2.8 per cent), Arif Virani in Parkdale-High Park (with the NDP's Paul Taylor trailing by 16.1 per cent), and Julie Dabrusin in Toronto-Danforth (beating out the NDP's Min Sook Lee by 14.4 per cent).

The NDP trailed — though not closely — behind the Liberals in other parts of the city as well, including Spadina-Fort York (by 34.9 per cent), Toronto Centre (by 35.1 per cent), University-Rosedale (by 29.4 per cent), Beaches-East York (by 35.9 per cent), and York South-Weston (by 38.4 per cent).

In the GTA, Liberals took 24 seats, and Conservatives, the remaining 8. No NDP, Green, or People's Party candidates were elected.

Notably, Liberals took all of Brampton, Oakville, and Mississauga, with Ramesh Sangha victorious in Brampton Centre and Sven Spengemann in Mississauga-Lakeshore.

In Humber River-Black Creek, only 16.3 per cent of voters supported Conservative Iftikhar Choudry, while 18.9 voted for NDPer Maria Augimeri and the vast majority (61.1 per cent) voted for Liberal encumbent Judy Sgro.

Hamilton was split, with the NDP winning in Hamilton Mountain and Hamilton Centre, and Liberals clinching Hamilton-East-Stoney-Creek and Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas.

Further north, Richmond Hill was neck-and-neck between Liberals and Conservatives, with Liberal incumbent Majid Jowhari eking out a win over Conservative Costas Menegakis by just 0.2 per cent.

In Newmarket-Aurora, Markham-Stouffville, Markham-Thornhill, Vaughan-Woodbridge, Pickering-Uxbridge, Ajax, and Whitby, Liberals won by substantial margins, followed by Conservatives. (Though Conservative strongholds remained in Markham-Unionville, Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, and Thornhill).

This pattern continued in northern Toronto; namely in Etobicoke North, York Centre, Willowdale, Don Valley North, Scarborough-Agincourt, Scarborough North, and Scarborough-Rouge Park.

Many are speculating that the somewhat unexpected red sweep was in response to the leadership of Conservative Premier Doug Ford, who has fallen further into disfavour since his election into office last June.

