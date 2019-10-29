City
ice agents couple costumes

The internet is furious at this Toronto couple's Halloween costume

Canada often likes to think that it's literally and figuratively above all of the bigotry taking place south of the border, but unfortunately, in some ways it's just not.

Take, for example, a couples costume one Toronto man posted on Instagram over the weekend that has been making its rounds on social media.

The picture of the costume, which was ostensibly intended to be somehow humorous, shows a man wearing handcuffs and a sombrero, and being held by another man dressed up as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Though the image was soon deleted from the user's now-private Instagram account, people on twitter were quick to repost it and call the duo out.

It was pointed out that one of the men in the photo is apparently Hispanic and American, not that either fact changes how crass their stunt was.

The general consensus is that the costume was, obviously, in extremely poor taste.

The user who originally posted the photo was not available for comment at the time of publication.

Halloween unfortunately tends to serve as a bad excuse for some people to be culturally appropriative or just blatantly racist under the guise of a joke, but here's hoping most Torontonians — and people in general — have the common sense to know that a costume like this is never a good take.

Lead photo by

Phillip Henry

