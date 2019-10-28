A huge new sign just popped up in Nathan Phillips Square

It seems Nathan Phillips Square is becoming light-up sign central.

The iconic Toronto sign that sits City Hall-side will soon be replaced, but another sign has just popped up nearby — and it's not a monument of love to the city.

Right next to the Nathan Phillips stage sits a towering new sign that appears to have been erected some time last week.

It features eight words — all different terms for being high off the devil's lettuce — stacked on top of each other, like 'stoned' or 'lit'. Blinking letters in red line up to spell 'impaired.'

Though I'm pretty sure no one uses the word 'bombed' or 'red-eyed' to describe themselves post-reefer consumption, the message from the organization Know What Impaired Means is a good one: don't drive while high.

You might actually recognize it from earlier this year at the Ex, where it made its debut.

So far, it's served as a pretty good tourist photo-op — like the Toronto sign 2.0, but a PSA about weed.