City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
nathan phillips square sign toronto

A huge new sign just popped up in Nathan Phillips Square

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It seems Nathan Phillips Square is becoming light-up sign central. 

The iconic Toronto sign that sits City Hall-side will soon be replaced, but another sign has just popped up nearby — and it's not a monument of love to the city. 

Right next to the Nathan Phillips stage sits a towering new sign that appears to have been erected some time last week. 

It features eight words — all different terms for being high off the devil's lettuce — stacked on top of each other, like 'stoned' or 'lit'.  Blinking letters in red line up to spell 'impaired.' 

Though I'm pretty sure no one uses the word 'bombed' or 'red-eyed' to describe themselves post-reefer consumption, the message from the organization Know What Impaired Means is a good one: don't drive while high.

You might actually recognize it from earlier this year at the Ex, where it made its debut. 

So far, it's served as a pretty good tourist photo-op — like the Toronto sign 2.0, but a PSA about weed. 

Lead photo by

@instajamesphotographer

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A miniature horse went for a ride on the GO train in Toronto

People in Toronto are upset the TTC is getting rid of tokens

A huge new sign just popped up in Nathan Phillips Square

A fire shut down Yorkdale Mall today

The TTC is rolling out its new fleet of electric buses

There's a huge rally in Toronto over Doug Ford's cuts

It's expected to feel like 19 C in Toronto tomorrow

A car was completely submerged in water because of rain in Mississauga