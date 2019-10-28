City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yorkdale mall fire

A fire shut down Yorkdale Mall today

City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Shoppers at Yorkdale Mall were taken by surprise today when they were forced to evacuate the mall following reports of a fire. 

Toronto Police Operations tweeted that a car was on fire in the parking lot of the mall around 12 p.m. earlier today. 

The Yorkdale Twitter account also posted about the fire, keeping shoppers updated on the status of the situation.

"Toronto Fire Services is at Yorkdale because of a reported fire," they wrote. 

"Employee and shopper safety is our top priority. No one has been injured but Yorkdale will be closed temporarily while Toronto Fire Services investigates. We will update you as soon as possible."

TPSO soon posted that the fire had been put out and there were no reported injuries. 

Not long after they posted their original tweet, Yorkdale said the majority of the mall had been reopened except for Nordstrom and C Parkade, where the fire took place. 

The entirety of the mall has since reopened and shoppers can return to business as usual. 

And while there's still no word on how the fire began, it seems most are simply grateful that no one was injured in the Monday afternoon fire.

Lead photo by

Terry Alexander

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A miniature horse went for a ride on the GO train in Toronto

People in Toronto are upset the TTC is getting rid of tokens

A huge new sign just popped up in Nathan Phillips Square

A fire shut down Yorkdale Mall today

The TTC is rolling out its new fleet of electric buses

There's a huge rally in Toronto over Doug Ford's cuts

It's expected to feel like 19 C in Toronto tomorrow

A car was completely submerged in water because of rain in Mississauga