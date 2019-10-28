A fire shut down Yorkdale Mall today

Shoppers at Yorkdale Mall were taken by surprise today when they were forced to evacuate the mall following reports of a fire.

Toronto Police Operations tweeted that a car was on fire in the parking lot of the mall around 12 p.m. earlier today.

Fire:

Dufferin St/ Jane St

- car on fire in enclose parking lot of the mall

- reports of flames and lots of smoke

- no reports of injuries at this point

- evacuations are otw#GO2081247

The Yorkdale Twitter account also posted about the fire, keeping shoppers updated on the status of the situation.

"Toronto Fire Services is at Yorkdale because of a reported fire," they wrote.

"Employee and shopper safety is our top priority. No one has been injured but Yorkdale will be closed temporarily while Toronto Fire Services investigates. We will update you as soon as possible."

TPSO soon posted that the fire had been put out and there were no reported injuries.

Update:

- The car fire is out, no injuries

- @Toronto_fire ventilating the area

Not long after they posted their original tweet, Yorkdale said the majority of the mall had been reopened except for Nordstrom and C Parkade, where the fire took place.

Please be advised that we are now open, however, Nordstrom and C Parkade remain closed. E Parkade is accessible for vehicles to exit but not enter. Employee and shopper safety is our top priority. We will provide more updates as soon as possible. — Yorkdale Style (@YorkdaleStyle) October 28, 2019

The entirety of the mall has since reopened and shoppers can return to business as usual.

And while there's still no word on how the fire began, it seems most are simply grateful that no one was injured in the Monday afternoon fire.