A car was completely submerged in water because of rain in Mississauga

Mississauga was hit with some pretty extreme rain this past weekend, and it led to a few unlucky motorists' cars being almost entirely submerged in water.

Three people had to be rescued from their vehicles after they got stuck underwater during the early hours of October 27, but thankfully no one was hurt.

5 AM: Three people rescued by firefighters from two cars submerged in floodwaters on Torbram Rd south of Hwy 407. A waterfall onto the road appears to be coming from an overflowing river. The occupants were assessed by @Peel_Paramedics. @BPFFA1068 @IAFF1212 #onstorm pic.twitter.com/tgladXR4ug — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyCohnTV) October 27, 2019

Heavy rain struck Mississauga overnight on Saturday, and Peel Regional Police warned of extreme road flooding on Torbram Road, south of Rena Road.

Extreme Road Flooding. Torbram, south of Rena Road, Mississauga. PRP and Mississauga Fire on scene to assist drivers that are stuck. City has been notified. Please avoid the area. Call at 4:54am. Pr190393390 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 27, 2019

They said police as well as Mississauga Fire arrived on scene to rescue one man whose vehicle had become completely submerged in water and was standing on the roof of his car, as well as a utility van that was half submerged in the flood, according to CBC.

The road remained closed for a while after the three people were rescued in order to prevent other drivers from getting stuck in the flood.

Police said the flooding was caused by construction in the area, which led to improper drainage.

Update:

Area continues to be closed, vehicles still underwater, flooding due to construction in the area. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 27, 2019

The GTA was under a special weather statement when Mississauga was hit with a torrential downpour this weekend, and Environment Canada estimates that between 25 mm and 40 mm of rain fell overnight Saturday.