City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
flood in mississauga

A car was completely submerged in water because of rain in Mississauga

Mississauga was hit with some pretty extreme rain this past weekend, and it led to a few unlucky motorists' cars being almost entirely submerged in water. 

Three people had to be rescued from their vehicles after they got stuck underwater during the early hours of October 27, but thankfully no one was hurt. 

Heavy rain struck Mississauga overnight on Saturday, and Peel Regional Police warned of extreme road flooding on Torbram Road, south of Rena Road.

They said police as well as Mississauga Fire arrived on scene to rescue one man whose vehicle had become completely submerged in water and was standing on the roof of his car, as well as a utility van that was half submerged in the flood, according to CBC.

The road remained closed for a while after the three people were rescued in order to prevent other drivers from getting stuck in the flood. 

Police said the flooding was caused by construction in the area, which led to improper drainage. 

The GTA was under a special weather statement when Mississauga was hit with a torrential downpour this weekend, and Environment Canada estimates that between 25 mm and 40 mm of rain fell overnight Saturday.

Lead photo by

Danielle Scott

