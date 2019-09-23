Toronto stores are shutting down for the Global Climate Strike

The largest climate change protest to potentially ever hit the city is coming up on Friday, and more and more companies and organizations are getting on board as the days go on.

Some stores are even shutting down entirely to show their support for the Global Climate Strike and to encourage customers and employees to do the same.

We already know MEC is closing its doors for the day, and now it seems Lush is doing the same.

Inspired by the great work of @GretaThunberg and all the youth preparing for the Global #ClimateStrike, we'll be shutting down our entire operation to take to the streets and demand immediate action (09/20/19 - U.S.A and 09/27/19 - Canada).



March w/ us: https://t.co/2hKRKpqSy8 pic.twitter.com/sviWoST9rr — Lush North America (@lushcosmetics) September 17, 2019

According to a spokesperson for the store, on September 27, Canadian retailer Lush Cosmetics will shut down its entire operation for the day including shops, head offices, website and factories in Toronto as well as Vancouver, in order to join the Global Climate Strike.

"Together with 16 year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and the youth she’s inspired globally, Lush will rally millions of followers and thousands of staff (including 700 staff employed at our Toronto manufacturing facility) to take to the streets and demand change," the spokesperson said.

The march is set to take over the city starting at 11 a.m. Friday. The Facebook event for the strike already has 5,300 people marked as attending and 8,900 marked as interested, so it's bound to have quite the turnout.

While the strike has grown immensely since its original plan, the march was initially for students and youth. The Toronto District School Board has already said they encourage their students to participate, so expect to see hoards of young people striking for their future, come Friday.