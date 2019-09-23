City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
global climate strike

Toronto stores are shutting down for the Global Climate Strike

City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The largest climate change protest to potentially ever hit the city is coming up on Friday, and more and more companies and organizations are getting on board as the days go on. 

Some stores are even shutting down entirely to show their support for the Global Climate Strike and to encourage customers and employees to do the same. 

We already know MEC is closing its doors for the day, and now it seems Lush is doing the same. 

According to a spokesperson for the store, on September 27, Canadian retailer Lush Cosmetics will shut down its entire operation for the day including shops, head offices, website and factories in Toronto as well as Vancouver, in order to join the Global Climate Strike. 

"Together with 16 year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and the youth she’s inspired globally, Lush will rally millions of followers and thousands of staff (including 700 staff employed at our Toronto manufacturing facility) to take to the streets and demand change," the spokesperson said. 

The march is set to take over the city starting at 11 a.m. Friday. The Facebook event for the strike already has 5,300 people marked as attending and 8,900 marked as interested, so it's bound to have quite the turnout. 

While the strike has grown immensely since its original plan, the march was initially for students and youth. The Toronto District School Board has already said they encourage their students to participate, so expect to see hoards of young people striking for their future, come Friday. 

Lead photo by

Lush Cosmetics North America

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Lower-priced cellphone plans could finally be coming to Canada

The TTC was a total mess in downtown Toronto this morning

Toronto stores are shutting down for the Global Climate Strike

Someone called 911 to complain about a food order and it's as ridiculous as it sounds

Everything you need to know about the Global Climate Strike in Toronto

Bamburgh Gardens perseveres as one of the oldest plazas in north Scarborough

Toronto is getting richer while the rest of Canada loses money

Toronto's nicest place to park your bike comes with showers too