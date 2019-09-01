City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto closed

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in August

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Businesses that closed in Toronto this past month had us bidding farewell to places from a pizza joint to a meat pie shop. Italian joints, a vegan place, beloved bars, an amazing record shop and an incredible book store all closed their doors as well.

Here are the most notable business closures in Toronto this August. 

Black Briik

The end of the month saw the end of this brunch and bar food spot in Bloorcourt. 

Steambox Dumplings

Sadly, health issues were the demise of this Dundas West spot for handmade dumplings. 

June Records 

Music lovers were saddened to see this cornerstone of the Little Italy community go.

Cosmic Treats 

Kensington will no longer be home to this vegan bakery.

Track & Field Bar

A blowout party was how this bar bid farewell to Little Italy. 

Bob Miller Book Room 

Fine literature can no longer be procured at this establishment in Yorkville.

Fred's Not Here and The Red Tomato 

Italian food fans can no longer visit either of these spots that were located on King West.

Gerrard Pizza

Danforth East lost a great pizza place when this joint closed.

Shamone

At the end of this month, this Junction bar served its last drink. 

Kanga

Meat pies are no longer being sold at this place on Duncan. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Black Briik

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in August

What's open and closed on Labour Day 2019 in Toronto

Toronto just got a breathtaking new trail through the urban forest

This small town is the perfect getaway one hour from Toronto

Two new cannabis stores in Toronto have just been barred from opening

Electric scooters to be allowed on Toronto streets under new pilot project

Downtown Toronto is about to get a new pedestrian bridge

People are already mad at the Toronto Air Show and it hasn't even happened yet