10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in August

Businesses that closed in Toronto this past month had us bidding farewell to places from a pizza joint to a meat pie shop. Italian joints, a vegan place, beloved bars, an amazing record shop and an incredible book store all closed their doors as well.

Here are the most notable business closures in Toronto this August.

The end of the month saw the end of this brunch and bar food spot in Bloorcourt.

Sadly, health issues were the demise of this Dundas West spot for handmade dumplings.

Music lovers were saddened to see this cornerstone of the Little Italy community go.

Kensington will no longer be home to this vegan bakery.

A blowout party was how this bar bid farewell to Little Italy.

Fine literature can no longer be procured at this establishment in Yorkville.

Italian food fans can no longer visit either of these spots that were located on King West.

Danforth East lost a great pizza place when this joint closed.

At the end of this month, this Junction bar served its last drink.

Meat pies are no longer being sold at this place on Duncan.