City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
It's going to feel like a scorching 36 C in Toronto this week

Warnings of a brutally cold winter are difficult to believe with the unusually warm weather we've been having in Toronto, yet summer has technically been over for a week now. 

But regardless of what the calendar says, you'd be wise not to put your shorts away just yet, because the first day of October is expected to feel like 36 C. 

That's right ⁠— love it or hate it, we're about to have another scorcher. 

According to Environment Canada, Monday will be a chilly one with a high of 18 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

But Tuesday will bring back the heat with a high of 25 C, and with the humidity, it'll feel like a brutal 36 C, according to The Weather Network.

Environment Canada weather forecast. 

Thankfully, the weather is expected to return to normal after Tuesday, with highs remaining in the teens. 

The average temperature for October in Toronto is a high of 15 C and a low of 8 C, so it's safe to say we're not exactly experiencing normal weather conditions for this time of year. 

But if the Farmer's Almanac forecast is right, we should probably appreciate it while it lasts. 

