People are criticizing Ford for celebrating a new university amid cuts to education

As if Doug Ford's critics weren't angry enough about his recent cuts to public education, he's now adding fuel to the fire.

The premier attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new private Catholic-American university in Vaughan on Sunday, and it's making a lot of people mad.

Historic day as we opened @NiagaraUniv in #Vaughan with Premier @fordnation.



Joined Mayor @mbmayor and colleagues as we mark the first university to open in our city - focused on inspiring the next generation of educators! 🍎 pic.twitter.com/qNoELJE3QO — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) September 15, 2019

Niagara University has its main campus in Lewiston, N.Y. and offers students a bachelor of professional studies in education or a master of science in education, both of which are recognized by the Ontario College of Teachers.

Oddly enough, the school actually opened its doors in January, so many are wondering why the ribbon-cutting only just took place.

Also a private school that opened in January... so why the ribbon cutting now? — Miche (@ArtsnScience123) September 16, 2019

Regardless, many are saying the last thing Ontario needs is a private American university when the province recently announced cuts to public education which led to the Toronto District School Board losing 109 full-time teaching positions.

And let's not forget major cuts to OSAP.

It is sickening to watch @fordnation and @Sflecce grinning like idiots over the opening of a university for those who don’t need OSAP while so many that do are struggling because of cuts made by these bozos.#FraudNation #OSAP #onpoli — Cathryn Ellis (@CathrynIsland) September 16, 2019

On top of that, the new school is in Minister of Education Stephen Lecce's riding of King—Vaughan.

Stephanie Donaldson, a TDSB trustee, tweeted about the premier and minister's presence at the ceremony and said "their priorities are upside down."

I haven’t seen one photo of the Premier in any one of our publicly-funded elementary or secondary schools in Ontario....yet here he is cutting a ribbon to open a private American University in the Minister of Education’s riding.

Their priorities are upside down. #onted #onpoli https://t.co/a11m79RPj4 — Stephanie Donaldson (@Steph4schools) September 15, 2019

"Should the education minister be supporting a US-based teachers college when our 2 year college programs are producing qualified, top notch young teachers who are already struggling to get jobs? Part of the job frustration is the number of US colleges," another Twitter user wrote.

"A private American university gets support from Doug Ford's Ontario PC Party, but they drastically cut funding for Ontario’s colleges and universities, slash OSAP and grants, eliminate free tuition for low-income students, and cancel funding for three new GTA universities," someone added.

In response to the many criticisms, Niagara University tweeted that they don't receive any operating grants or public funding for capital in Ontario.

As a PEQAB-accredited degree granting institution, Niagara University does not receive any operating grants or public funding for capital in Ontario. Operations are funded through tuition and endowment. The tuition is CDN$15,600 for the BPS in teacher education. — NiagaraU - Ontario (@NU_Ontario) September 16, 2019

Still, Canadians are saying this is yet another example of a premier who doesn't care about the public education system.