City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford education cuts

People are criticizing Ford for celebrating a new university amid cuts to education

As if Doug Ford's critics weren't angry enough about his recent cuts to public education, he's now adding fuel to the fire. 

The premier attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new private Catholic-American university in Vaughan on Sunday, and it's making a lot of people mad. 

Niagara University has its main campus in Lewiston, N.Y. and offers students a bachelor of professional studies in education or a master of science in education, both of which are recognized by the Ontario College of Teachers.

Oddly enough, the school actually opened its doors in January, so many are wondering why the ribbon-cutting only just took place. 

Regardless, many are saying the last thing Ontario needs is a private American university when the province recently announced cuts to public education which led to the Toronto District School Board losing 109 full-time teaching positions.

And let's not forget major cuts to OSAP

On top of that, the new school is in Minister of Education Stephen Lecce's riding of King—Vaughan. 

Stephanie Donaldson, a TDSB trustee, tweeted about the premier and minister's presence at the ceremony and said "their priorities are upside down."

"Should the education minister be supporting a US-based teachers college when our 2 year college programs are producing qualified, top notch young teachers who are already struggling to get jobs? Part of the job frustration is the number of US colleges," another Twitter user wrote. 

"A private American university gets support from Doug Ford's Ontario PC Party, but they drastically cut funding for Ontario’s colleges and universities, slash OSAP and grants, eliminate free tuition for low-income students, and cancel funding for three new GTA universities," someone added

In response to the many criticisms, Niagara University tweeted that they don't receive any operating grants or public funding for capital in Ontario.

Still, Canadians are saying this is yet another example of a premier who doesn't care about the public education system.

Lead photo by

Stephen Lecce

