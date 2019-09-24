City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
dollarama christmas decorations

Toronto can’t believe Dollarama is already selling Christmas decorations

We may be nearing the end of September, but it still feels like summer in Toronto

Unfortunately, that hasn't stopped the barrage of Halloween decorations on sale in stores and in some cases, even Christmas decorations already on display. 

Dollarama is currently selling decorations for both holidays, and some Toronto residents can't believe their eyes. 

Some are pointing out consumerism as the cause for the early appearance.

And many are saying they should at least wait until after Halloween.

But others are pointing out that this happens every year, and there's no point in being surprised about it. 

A select few Christmas enthusiasts aren't actually angry about it — and they just can't seem to get their hands on decorations soon enough. 

But others are saying the decorations show up so early now, they wouldn't be surprised if Dollarama started selling them all year long.

Dollarama isn't the only store doing this. One Twitter user said they saw decorations for the holiday at Canadian Tire, too.

As warm as the weather may be, both Halloween and Christmas will be here soon enough, so I guess it's time to get decorating!

