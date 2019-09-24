Toronto can’t believe Dollarama is already selling Christmas decorations

We may be nearing the end of September, but it still feels like summer in Toronto.

Unfortunately, that hasn't stopped the barrage of Halloween decorations on sale in stores and in some cases, even Christmas decorations already on display.

Dollarama is currently selling decorations for both holidays, and some Toronto residents can't believe their eyes.

ALERT 🚨🚨🚨 It’s barely the MIDDLE of September and dollarama ALREADY HAS CHRISTMAS STUFF OUT!!! 🎄🎁🌟👼 SMH 🤦🏼‍♂️ 😑 https://t.co/PNkCsq9Cyk pic.twitter.com/R2sOWOSEfo — David Hann (@TeacherHann) September 19, 2019

Some are pointing out consumerism as the cause for the early appearance.

#Christmas time in the city... in #Dollarama anyway 😐 C'mon! We're not even into October yet! Commercialism 💩 pic.twitter.com/uWmWYgHxjA — KARLO (@OLRAK) September 24, 2019

And many are saying they should at least wait until after Halloween.

Yeesh, the Dollarama is already putting Christmas stuff out. Let me celebrate Hallowe’en first 🎅 — Pumpkin Spice Mike 🎃 (@michaelnugent) September 14, 2019

But others are pointing out that this happens every year, and there's no point in being surprised about it.

White culture is being surprised and outraged when Dollarama puts out the Christmas stuff in August, even though it literally happens every year. — ʂɬıŋƙ ʄƖơყɖ (@lordofth_ERINgs) September 22, 2019

A select few Christmas enthusiasts aren't actually angry about it — and they just can't seem to get their hands on decorations soon enough.

Is it true dollarama has Christmas stuff out already cus I need that 😭 — donzilla (@dprkn_) August 24, 2019

But others are saying the decorations show up so early now, they wouldn't be surprised if Dollarama started selling them all year long.

Dollarama isn't the only store doing this. One Twitter user said they saw decorations for the holiday at Canadian Tire, too.

I saw Christmas shit at DOLLARAMA last Saturday!!!!

😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/E6mwy6K6P2 — Buffalo Phill🇨🇦 (@Buffalo_Phill) September 23, 2019

As warm as the weather may be, both Halloween and Christmas will be here soon enough, so I guess it's time to get decorating!