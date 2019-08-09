There's a major one-day TTC subway closure this weekend

Instead of a full-weekend subway closure, this time around we only need to deal with one day of major inconvenience.

Line 1: This Sun. only, there will be no subway service between St Clair West and King due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/R2Qbl5BQ1f — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) August 9, 2019

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and King stations on just August 11 to accommodate testing of the new Automatic Train Control signalling system.

Line 1: Subway service between Bloor/Yonge and Osgoode will begin at noon tomorrow to allow for ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/D7jSlesFVg — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) August 9, 2019

While there won't be a full day closure on August 10, subway service will be starting late. Transit users can expect Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode to start service at noon. This is to accommodate testing of the new ATC signalling system.

As always, shuttle buses will operate during closure periods.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 3: Scarborough (Kennedy to McCowan) on August 17, due to power rail replacement.