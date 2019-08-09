City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

There's a major one-day TTC subway closure this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Instead of a full-weekend subway closure, this time around we only need to deal with one day of major inconvenience. 

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and King stations on just August 11 to accommodate testing of the new Automatic Train Control signalling system.

While there won't be a full day closure on August 10, subway service will be starting late. Transit users can expect Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode to start service at noon. This is to accommodate testing of the new ATC signalling system.

As always, shuttle buses will operate during closure periods.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 3: Scarborough (Kennedy to McCowan) on August 17, due to power rail replacement.

Lead photo by

Sumiran Sehgal

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

There's a major one-day TTC subway closure this weekend

Ontario government cancels $14 million in funding for Toronto community centre

Toronto can't figure out how to fix the stuck Cherry Street bridge

Ferry service to Hanlan's Point is returning to its regular schedule

Dozens of Toronto gang members nabbed in massive organized crime bust

Canadian Tire just bought all the Party City stores in Toronto

Petition to keep Toronto's most notorious illegal weed chain open gains steam

Toronto woman faces off against vaping teen on the TTC